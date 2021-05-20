Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ASO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 34,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,621. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 373,393 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

