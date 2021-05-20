Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
ASO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 34,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,621. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 373,393 shares during the period.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.