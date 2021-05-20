Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 3,951 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,579 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 74,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.