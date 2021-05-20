Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 4,469 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

