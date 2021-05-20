Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

