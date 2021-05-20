Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

