Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $85.97 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

