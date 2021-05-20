Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 723 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Cerner were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

