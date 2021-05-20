ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAVMY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

