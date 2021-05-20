ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAVMY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

