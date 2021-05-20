AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $115.85 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

