Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

NYSE:ABT opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

