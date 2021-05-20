A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $819.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report $819.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $856.30 million and the lowest is $796.40 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $663.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,431,781. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,904. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

