A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Bruce M. Smith Sells 5,226 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.62 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after buying an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

