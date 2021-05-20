$989.80 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post sales of $989.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $874.08 million and the highest is $1.13 billion. Shopify reported sales of $714.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $37.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1,170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,950. Shopify has a 12 month low of $685.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

