941 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 200,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

