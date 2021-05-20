$91.21 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce $91.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $372.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $403.93 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 10,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,823. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

