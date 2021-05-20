89bio’s (ETNB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

89bio stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. 89bio has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in 89bio by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 89bio by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 89bio by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

