8,311 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,531.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

