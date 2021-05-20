$828.58 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report sales of $828.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the highest is $845.30 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $798.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $163,444.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.