6,304 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $233.43 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.