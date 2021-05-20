5,710 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $56.92 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 over the last three months.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

