5,195 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

