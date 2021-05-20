$5.88 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $5.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the lowest is $5.88 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $25.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,935 shares of company stock valued at $41,052,744. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $223.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,697,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

