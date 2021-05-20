4,600 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

