45,998 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.