$44.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $44.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.63 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $38.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $166.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.57 billion to $166.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $184.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.55 billion to $188.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,762,445 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $417,065,000 after acquiring an additional 184,044 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 36,843 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,979,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,234,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

