$43.20 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report $43.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.65 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $228.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.74 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

