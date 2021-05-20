$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $18.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

CHRW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,084. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 in the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.