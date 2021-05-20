$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Stryker reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

