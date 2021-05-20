3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 8%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.53. 106,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,668,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $596,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.