$355.47 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $355.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.78 million and the lowest is $350.08 million. Seagen posted sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.43. 35,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,481. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day moving average of $163.50. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $12,064,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

