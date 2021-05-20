$34.22 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report sales of $34.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $141.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.23 million to $141.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $178.93 million, with estimates ranging from $176.03 million to $182.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. William Blair started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE OLO traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 297,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

