33,153 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

