3,289,132 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,289,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,011,000.

Separately, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

COUR stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

