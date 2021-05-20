$316.00 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post $316.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.69 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $276.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,943,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 63,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.