$313.17 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce sales of $313.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.90 million and the highest is $319.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $298.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other UMB Financial news, insider James D. Rine sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $268,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $73,458.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,416.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,448. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. 111,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,395. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $99.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

