300 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

NYSE YUM opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

