2,900 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

