$29.74 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce sales of $29.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MITK opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $732.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,946,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

