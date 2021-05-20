$27.35 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report $27.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.80 million to $28.35 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $22.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.75 million, a PE ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

