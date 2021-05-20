$253.27 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce sales of $253.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.50 million to $254.05 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $226.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,137. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

