$248.86 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report sales of $248.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.67 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Barclays upped their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. FireEye has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,873 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

