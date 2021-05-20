$233.32 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report sales of $233.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. 2U posted sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in 2U by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,801,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of 2U by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

