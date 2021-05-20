219,798 Shares in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Bought by Liberty Street Advisors Inc.

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000. Chargepoint comprises about 22.3% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Chargepoint stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chargepoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

