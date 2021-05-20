$218.96 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report sales of $218.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.83 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $42.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 421.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

