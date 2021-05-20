20,633 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

SC opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

