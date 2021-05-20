20,172 Shares in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE:MT opened at $30.98 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

