200,000 Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Acquired by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,443,000.

Shares of AKIC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,937. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

