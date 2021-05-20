$2.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Lear posted earnings of ($4.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $13.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.64 to $19.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,264. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $165.26. Lear has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

