198,591 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,000. Fiserv makes up 5.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

