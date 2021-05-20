18,903 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $128.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

